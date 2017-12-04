TORONTO, 2017-12-04 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRC) ("NextSource" or the "Company") has received numerous inquiries from stockholders regarding how to vote their respective shares in their efforts to support the Company's intention to move the corporate domicile of the Company to Canada (the "Redomicile") so that it may operate under the Canada Business Corporations Act ("CBCA"). The Company is currently incorporated under the laws of Minnesota.



Redomiciling to Canada from Minnesota will provide the Company a significant reduction in operating cost related to administrative and legal fees, as well as logically aligning our corporate domicile to where the head office and executive management reside. There will be no change in how NextSource conducts its business. It will conduct the same business as it conducted prior to the Redomicile and will continue to be traded on the TSX under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRC".



TODAY AT MIDNIGHT IS THE DEADLINE TO VOTE YOUR SHARES. PLEASE VOTE TODAY.



HOW TO VOTE



The majority of stockholders will be "non-registered". This means that your shares were either:



i) purchased through a broker or bank, or ii) currently held with a broker or in a trading account at a broker or bank, or iii) purchased by you through an online discount broker



If any of the above conditions apply to stockholders, you will need to call your broker, bank or the online discount broker where you currently hold your shares and inform them you wish to vote your shares today for NextSource's 2017 Annual and Special Meeting (the "AGM") of stockholders.



Non-registered stockholders will most likely be provided with a "control number" to allow you to vote online or will provide you with other instructions to vote your shares.



Your vote is important regardless of the number of shares you own. If any stockholders have not yet voted their respective shares, the Company encourages them to do so.



The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" this proposal and support the Company's continuing efforts to operate in the most efficient manner and reduce operating expenses wherever possible.



STOCKHOLDER QUESTIONS



Stockholders of NextSource who have questions regarding the Redomicile or may still have questions on how to vote may contact the Company's Senior Vice President directly by email at brent@nextsourcematerials.com.



MAJORITY STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL REQUIRED



In order for the Company to complete its proposed corporate Redomicile to Canada, it is required to obtain majority approval (50-percent plus one) from existing stockholders.



A Proxy Statement was mailed to all stockholders on or about November 13, 2017 ahead of its upcoming 2017 AGM of stockholders, which will be held on December 5th at 10:00am at the Company's Toronto offices.



YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. VOTE TODAY.



Board of Directors and Management UNANIMOUSLY recommend that Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of the Redomicile.



ABOUT NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC.



NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar to expected production in 2018. The Molo Graphite Project is a feasibility-stage, shovel-ready project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and the only project with SuperFlake graphite.



Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release relates to the anticipated benefits of the Redomicile, the approval of the Redomicile by our stockholders, the holding of the AGM, trading of our shares on the TSX and OTCQB, and the continued conduct of our business. These are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.



For further information contact: +1.416.364.4911 Brent Nykoliation, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Craig Scherba, President and CEO at craig@ nextsourcematerials.com