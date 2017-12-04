CALGARY, Alberta, 2017-12-04 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today that it has closed its previously announced private placement of 60,416,667 equity units to Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ("Hepalink") at a price of $1.44 per unit for gross proceeds of $87 million. Each unit was comprised of one common share and 0.082759 of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.64 per share for a period of four years from the closing of the offering.



After giving effect to the private placement, the Company has a total of 175,040,756 common shares issued and outstanding. Hepalink holds 75,020,000 common shares and 7,333,333 common share purchase warrants which represents 42.86 percent of the common shares outstanding before giving effect to any outstanding warrants and 45.16 percent of the outstanding common shares assuming the exercise by Hepalink of its warrants.



The net proceeds of the offering will primarily be used to repay the Company's $68.8 million secured loan which matures on December 26, 2017.



About Resverlogix



Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is the first and only BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET protein called BRD4. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile. Apabetalone is the only selective BET bromodomain inhibitor in human clinical trials. Apabetalone is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 DM and low high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and is expected to be initiated in a Phase 2a kidney dialysis trial designed to evaluate biomarker changes and safety parameters in up to 30 patients with end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis.



Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).



This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the use of proceeds from the private placement of equity units, and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of CVD, DM, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.