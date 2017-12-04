There have been changes made in the primary dealers group of Latvian government securities: On 30 November 2017 AS Luminor Bank has discontinued as a primary dealer and on 30 November 2017 AB Luminor Bank has received primary dealer's status by signing a primary dealer agreement with the Treasury.



Primary dealers are cooperation partners of the Treasury entitled to take part in the domestic bond issues and auctions arranged by the Treasury. They provide liquidity and bid and ask prices on the secondary market for government debt securities, which are an important part of Latvia's central government borrowing. Primary dealers system was established with an aim to develop Latvia's government securities market.



Read more about the primary dealer system on the Treasury website.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.