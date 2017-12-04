

Downing FOUR VCT plc 4 December 2017 LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95 Issue of Equity



The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 4 December 2017 of Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each ('Healthcare Shares') pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 8 December 2016 ('Offer') as follows:



865,572 Healthcare Shares at an average price of 103.92p.



Application for all shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 7 December 2017.



The Offer is now closed.



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are summarised follows:



Shares in issue Voting rights per Voting rights share



DSO B Shares of 0.1 pence 19,911,070 206 4,101,680,420 each



DSO C Shares of 0.1 pence 29,926,070 1 29,926,070 each



DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence 7,867,247 925 7,277,203,475 each



DP2011 General Ordinary 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058 Shares of 0.1 pence each



DP2011 General A Shares of 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382 0.1 pence each



DP2011 Structured Ordinary 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775 Shares of 0.1 pence each



DP2011 Structured A Shares 12,572,817 113 1,420,728,321 of 0.1 pence each



DP2011 Low Carbon Ordinary 7,575,419 500 3,787,709,500 Shares of 0.1 pence each



DP67 Ordinary Shares of 11,239,785 750 8,429,838,750 0.1 pence each



Generalist Shares of 0.1 37,875,979 1,146 43,405,871,934 pence each



Healthcare Shares of 0.1 11,974,285 1,146 13,722,530,610 pence each



Total voting rights 89,927,619,295



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BWX53D9R48



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX