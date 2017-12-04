Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Loews' EPS Surpassed Analysts' Expectations by 2200%

Stock Monitor: White Mountains Insurance Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Loews's total revenue increased 7.1% to $3.52 billion from $3.29 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Loews's insurance premiums increased 2.2% to $1.81 billion from $1.77 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's net investment income decreased 0.7% to $557 million from $561 million in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Loews's Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits expenses increased 23.1% to $1.48 billion from $1.20 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's amortization expenses decreased 1.6% to $309 million from $314 million in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, Loews's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 52.5% to $264 million from $556 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's EBT margin decreased 940 basis points to 7.5% of revenue from 16.9% of revenue in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Loews's net income decreased 46.1% to $212 million from $393 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 52.6% to $0.46 from $0.97 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.02.

Loews's Segment Details

CNA Financial - During Q3 FY17, the CNA Financial segment's revenue increased 0.4% to $2.44 billion from $2.43 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT decreased 6% to $190 million from $476 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income decreased 57.8% to $130 million from $308 million in Q3 FY16.

Diamond Offshore - During Q3 FY17, the Diamond Offshore segment's revenue increased 5.1% to $368 million from $350 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT was negative $3 million compared to positive $36 million in Q3 FY16.

Boardwalk Pipeline - During Q3 FY17, the Boardwalk Pipeline segment's revenue decreased 1.6% to $301 million from $306 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT decreased 63% to $17 million from $46 million in Q3 FY16.

Loews Hotels & Co. - During Q3 FY17, Loews Hotels & Co. segment's revenue increased 0.6% to $162 million from $161 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT increased 200% to $8 million from $4 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Loews's cash increased 27.1% to $416 million from $327 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 5.4% to $11.24 billion from $10.67 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's receivables increased 1.9% to $7.79 billion from $7.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's payables to brokers increased 116% to $324 million from $150 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 5.5% to $1.81 billion from $1.72 billion in the last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Loews' stock was slightly up 0.42%, ending the trading session at $50.49.

Volume traded for the day: 1.00 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 942.47 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.92%; previous three-month period - up 7.63%; past twelve-month period - up 12.18%; and year-to-date - up 7.82%

After last Friday's close, Loews' market cap was at $17.01 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.52.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.50%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors