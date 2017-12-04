Global Digital Step Attenuators Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Growing Popularity of EW

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Step Attenuators Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital step attenuators market to grow at a CAGR of 8.19% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Digital Step Attenuators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of digital step attenuators.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth of CATV. The media and entertainment sector has been one of the fastest growing sectors globally. The global paid TV sector has been on a growth trajectory ever since the introduction of CATV worldwide. The industry is flourishing on account of the improving economic conditions in developing countries across the globe such as India, Brazil, and Mexico.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing popularity of EW. EW is a military action that involves the use of electromagnetic (EM) emission. The purpose of EW is to gain and control the EM spectrum (EMS) of enemies during war. It can be initiated from land, sea, air, and space by manned and unmanned systems. It can target communications, RADAR, humans, or other assets. EW has become a weapon for the nation- and non-state organizations.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing RF complexity. An increase in the number of frequency bands, modulation schemes, and carrier aggregation to support increased mobile data traffic is leading to design complexities of digital step attenuators. Hence, the designers and engineers are finding it difficult to innovate new methodologies and techniques to develop complex multi-chip modules that provide incremental improvements. Thus, increasing RF complexity is one of the major challenges faced by the vendors in the Global digital step attenuators market.



Key vendors

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Peregrine Semiconductor

Qorvo

Skyworks Solution

Other prominent vendors

Honeywell International

IDT

MACOM

Vaunix Technology

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



