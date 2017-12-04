Global Digital Step Attenuators Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Growing Popularity of EW

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Step Attenuators Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global digital step attenuators market to grow at a CAGR of 8.19% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Digital Step Attenuators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of digital step attenuators.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth of CATV. The media and entertainment sector has been one of the fastest growing sectors globally. The global paid TV sector has been on a growth trajectory ever since the introduction of CATV worldwide. The industry is flourishing on account of the improving economic conditions in developing countries across the globe such as India, Brazil, and Mexico.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing popularity of EW. EW is a military action that involves the use of electromagnetic (EM) emission. The purpose of EW is to gain and control the EM spectrum (EMS) of enemies during war. It can be initiated from land, sea, air, and space by manned and unmanned systems. It can target communications, RADAR, humans, or other assets. EW has become a weapon for the nation- and non-state organizations.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing RF complexity. An increase in the number of frequency bands, modulation schemes, and carrier aggregation to support increased mobile data traffic is leading to design complexities of digital step attenuators. Hence, the designers and engineers are finding it difficult to innovate new methodologies and techniques to develop complex multi-chip modules that provide incremental improvements. Thus, increasing RF complexity is one of the major challenges faced by the vendors in the Global digital step attenuators market.
Key vendors
- Analog Devices
- NXP Semiconductors
- Peregrine Semiconductor
- Qorvo
- Skyworks Solution
Other prominent vendors
- Honeywell International
- IDT
- MACOM
- Vaunix Technology
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/787hn9/global_digital
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716