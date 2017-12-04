Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Roper Technologies' Revenue Jumped 23%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 20.4%

Stock Monitor: Donaldson Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 04, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ROP. The Company posted its financial results on October 30, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2017. The industrial Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Roper Technologies. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DCI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Roper Technologies most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ROP

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Roper's net revenues increased 23% to $1.16 billion from $945.14 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted revenue increased 24% to $1.17 billion on a y-o-y basis.

During Q3 FY17, Roper's gross profit increased 25.6% to $726.40 million from $578.49 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 140 basis points to 62.6% of revenue from 61.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin increased 170 basis points to 63.0% of revenue from 61.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Roper's total net orders increased 26.1% to $1.17 billion from $928.50 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA increased 24% to $407 million on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points to 34.8% of revenue on a y-o-y basis.

During Q3 FY17, Roper's operating income increased 16.2% to $310.75 million from $267.39 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin decreased 150 basis points to 26.8% of revenue from 28.3% of revenue in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Roper's net income increased 13.9% to $190.27 million on a y-o-y basis from $167.08 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS increased 12.9% to $1.84 on a y-o-y basis from $1.63 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 20.4% to $2.36 on a y-o-y basis from $1.96 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.30.

Roper's Segment Details

RF Technology - During Q3 FY17, the RF Technology segment's net revenue increased 58.3% to $480.57 million from $303.57 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 650 basis points to 62.2% of revenue from 55.7% of revenue in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 330 basis points to 27.9% of revenue from 31.2% of revenue in the same period last year.

Medical & Scientific Imaging - During Q3 FY17, the Medical & Scientific Imaging segment's net revenue increased 1.7% to $343.64 million from $338.03 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 130 basis points to 71.9% of revenue from 73.2% of revenue in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 160 basis points to 33.6% of revenue from 35.2% of revenue in the same period last year.

Industrial Technology - During Q3 FY17, the Industrial Technology segment's net revenue increased 12.4% to $200.44 million from $178.32 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 50.9% of revenue from 51.0% of revenue in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 150 basis points to 31.1% of revenue from 29.6% of revenue in the same period last year.

Energy Systems & Controls - During Q3 FY17, the Energy Systems & Controls segment's net revenue increased 8% to $135.26 million from $125.24 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 120 basis points to 57.9% of revenue from 56.7% of revenue in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 150 basis points to 26.9% of revenue from 25.4% of revenue in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Roper's cash and cash equivalents decreased 20% to $605.62 million from $757.20 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net long-term debt decreased 15.1% to $4.93 billion from $5.81 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables decreased 2.6% to $603.87 million from $619.85 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payables increased 7.7% to $163.72 million from $152.07 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 12.2% to $865.73 million from $693.37 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $9.27 to $9.33.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Roper Technologies' stock dropped 2.47%, ending the trading session at $260.60.

Volume traded for the day: 496.07 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 342.19 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.93%; previous three-month period - up 13.26%; past twelve-month period - up 43.32%; and year-to-date - up 42.34%

After last Friday's close, Roper Technologies' market cap was at $26.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.88.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors