Active-Investors: Wired News - Rockwell Automation Acquires 3D Tech Company Odos Imaging

Rockwell to Leverage Odos Imaging's 3D Time-of-Flight Technology for Sensing and Safety Applications

Odos Imaging, which is located in Edinburgh, Scotland, is known for developing 3D imaging technologies that offer customer solutions that increase awareness in and around manufacturing systems.

Rockwell Automation, which is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, works towards making its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. At present, Rockwell Automation employs around 22,000 people who serve customers in over 80 countries. Rockwell Automation intends to apply this 3D Time-of-Flight Technology for sensing products to deliver solutions to a wide range of demanding industrial applications such as automotive and general assembly, packaging and material handling, and logistics. This technology would help customers create solutions that increase efficiency and awareness in and around manufacturing systems.

Lee Lane, Vice President and General Manager, Safety, Sensing, and Connectivity Business at Rockwell Automation, shared that this acquisition would help the Company develop its portfolio of smart sensing and safety products, which serves as an important foundation for The Connected Enterprise. Besides, it will also help Rockwell Automation to enhance its existing capabilities by utilizing 3D time-of-flight sensor technology for industrial applications.

Towards a More Sustainable Future

Chris Yates, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Odos Imaging, expressed his pleasure on joining Rockwell Automation and contributing to the development of 3D imaging solutions for industrial applications. Odos Imaging has long revered Rockwell Automation for its enduring commitment to innovation and substantial domain expertise. With the acquisition, Odos Imaging looks forward to adding to Rockwell Automation's ongoing strategy and helping to achieve the vision of a productive and a more sustainable future.

Acquisition Follows Rejection of Emerson's Takeover Offer

On November 22, 2017, Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors had unanimously rejected Emerson's (NYSE: EMR) unsolicited proposal to acquire Rockwell Automation, received on November 16, 2017.

The Board stated that Emerson's proposal undervalues Rockwell Automation and its prospects for continued growth and value creation, and had considerable long-term risk for Rockwell Automation's shareowners, and would create a Company which was not well positioned to successfully compete in the evolving market. According to the Board, if the Company continues to execute its successful strategy, it would create extraordinary returns for its shareholders, and would create greater long-term value than pursuing Emerson's proposal.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Rockwell Automation's stock dropped 1.36%, ending the trading session at $190.46.

Volume traded for the day: 862.89 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 773.48 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 15.88%; previous six-month period - up 17.45%; past twelve-month period - up 38.83%; and year-to-date - up 41.71%

After last Friday's close, Rockwell Automation's market cap was at $24.40 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.94.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

