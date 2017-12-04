Active-Investors: Wired News - Pfizer Announced an Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Basilea's Antifungal CRESEMBA in China and the Asia/ Pacific Region

Stock Monitor: Immune Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

Terms of the Agreement

Pfizer will have exclusive rights to develop, distribute, and commercialize CRESEMBA in 16 Asia/Pacific countries and China, including Hong Kong and Macao, but excluding Japan. Additionally, Pfizer will also become the marketing authorization holder for the Asia/Pacific Region and China.

Basilea will receive an upfront payment of USD 3 million and is eligible to receive up to USD 223 million additional payments upon achievement of pre-specified regulatory and commercial milestones related to China and the Asia/Pacific region.

Basilea will receive royalties in the mid-teen range on Pfizer's sales in the territory. The agreement is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Pfizer's Extensive Geographic Footprint in Asia/Pacific (APAC) and China Will Help Address Unmet Medical Needs in Area of Anti-Infectives

Suneet Varma, Global President of Pfizer APAC, Greater China, and Global Brands, stated that the Company is excited to extend its partnership with Basilea, a company that shares passion and commitment to confronting the global challenges of infectious disease management. Suneet believes that Pfizer's extensive geographic footprint in APAC and China, together with its expertise in successfully commercializing innovative medicines, will enable the Company to continue to address the unmet medical needs of patients, especially in the area of anti-infectives.

Pfizer Obtained Rights to CRESEMBA in Europe in July

On June 14, 2017, Pfizer entered into a license agreement with Basilea to market and manufacture CRESEMBA and to exclusively commercialize the drug in Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey, and Israel. Since that time, Pfizer assumed responsibility for the commercialization of CRESEMBA in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Pfizer successfully launched CRESEMBA in Spain in November 2017, with additional launches expected in 2018 and beyond.

Avir Pharma to Distribute CRESEMBA in Canada

In June 2017, Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd entered into a distribution and license agreement with Avir Pharma Inc., wherein Avir was granted an exclusive license to commercialize isavuconazole and ceftobiprole in the Canadian market. Avir also planned to apply for a marketing authorization for isavuconazole in Canada.

About CRESEMBA (Isavuconazole)

CRESEMBA is an intravenous, novel antifungal medicine for the treatment of adult patients with diagnosed invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis. It received marketing authorization in Europe for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate, and was approved in the United States for patients 18 years of age and older in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.

Invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis are invasive fungal diseases (IFDs) that are an increasingly common complication associated with high morbidity and mortality among immunocompromised patients such as those with advanced HIV infection and those with cancer.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Pfizer's stock slightly climbed 0.25%, ending the trading session at $36.35.

Volume traded for the day: 18.18 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 16.31 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.09%; previous three-month period - up 7.04%; past twelve-month period - up 15.54%; and year-to-date - up 11.92%

After last Friday's close, Pfizer's market cap was at $216.37 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.52%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors