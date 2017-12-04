

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound advanced against its major rivals in the European session on Monday.



The pound firmed to a 2-1/2-month high of 152.72 against the yen and near a 5-week high of 0.8768 against the euro, from its early lows of 151.40 and 0.8833, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.3307 against the franc and 1.3525 against the greenback, from its early low of 1.3169 and a 4-day low of 1.3419, respectively.



The pound is likely to challenge resistance around 1.36 against the greenback, 154.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.35 against the franc.



