Spreadtrum partners with LEAGOO to launch the first smartphone powered by SC9853I

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreadtrum Communications ("Spreadtrum"), a leading fabless semiconductor company in China with advanced technology in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless communication standards, today announced its 14nm Intel architecture-based mid and high-end LTE platform SC9853I has been adopted by LEAGOO T5c smartphone. It is the world's first Chinese-produced smartphone powered by SC9853I, which will officially launch onDecember 4th.

Built on Spreadtrum 14nm LTE platform SC9853I, the LEAGOO T5c features 1.8 GHz Octa-core 64-bit Intel Airmont architecture based processor, which enable the smartphone to offer a high performance computing coupled with ultra-low power. Compared to competitive products, the LEAGOO T5c achieves a 25% increase in operation speed with a 30% reduce in power consumption. It also supports CAT 6 network and dual-SIM dual-Standby dual-4G function to achieve superior VoLTE, significantly improving the calling experience.

Meanwhile, the LEAGOO T5c emphasize enhancing camera processing capability. It is equipped with 5MP front camera, 13MP+2MP rear dual camera, featuring 1/3.06 CMOS sensor, 1.12 micron pixel size and f/2.2 maximum aperture.Spreadtrum SC9853I chip-level dual camera optimization allows the LEAGOO T5c to achieve superior night shooting and bokeh effect. Additionally, the smartphone comes with front-mounted fingerprint ID, 5.5 inch FHD IPS display, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, and a 3000mAh-capacity battery.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with LEAGOO in launching the first Spreadtrum SC9853I based smartphone, giving users all over the world more innovative and smart devices choices and experiences," said Mr. Xuezhong Zeng, CEO of Spreadtrum. "As one of global leaders in the mobile chipset design industry, Spreadtrum has always been an innovator and a difference-maker in the SoC development. Spreadtrum SC9853I platform, with its efficient performance and advanced technology, can fully meet the growing demands of the global LTE market, thereby helping customers pursue the development of intelligent end products to realize more possibilities to be competitive. "

Mr. Johnson Zhuang, CEO of LEAGOO Group commented, "LEAGOO has always dedicated itself to providing consumers all around with world with smartphones of excellent quality and value. Since signing on with the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspurs, LEAGOO's brand strategy has not only focused on marketing, but also on being at the forefront of mobile phone manufacturing. This time we have the opportunity to form a strong partnership with Spreadtrum, together launching the first smartphone to carry the SC9853I platform. This not only makes up for what an Octa-core smartphone lacks in performance, but also takes full advantage of its retail price. We also hope that, through this cooperation, LEAGOO can stand out in the mid-range smartphone market and achieve great success!"

