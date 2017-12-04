BUFFALO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Public Relations Firm PR by TR, LLC has been awarded the prestigious distinction of the Trust Mark seal exemplifying international trust and service that goes above and beyond the norm. The seal is only awarded to organizations by the International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IUBCCI) whose services or products represent high-quality standards. For a company to be awarded this distinction is an honor of the highest degree because individual companies are not usually members, whole Chambers of Commerce are.

"The Trust Mark award is quite a distinction," says Teresa Reile, founder of PR by TR, LLC. "The award is of the highest honor because 'companies' are not the members of this organization -- Chambers of Commerce of whole COUNTRIES are, so to be recognized at this level is something that I have only imagined. I attribute this award to my incredible team. Without them this never would have happened."

IUBCCI is the world's largest business organization of the bi-national (bilateral) chambers of commerce and industry and all of their Unions, Federations or Joint Business councils from all over Europe.

For a business to be awarded this seal of the Trust Mark is an achievement of the highest level. PR by TR, LLC was nominated for this award by the US president of IUBCCI, Manuel Oancia. "When I started working with PR by TR, LLC, I noticed something rare in the way they work and handle their clients. They have an international flare, a world view and a European way of working," says Oancia. "They are effective, big thinkers. They are efficient and they know how to work with clients on an international level. When they say they will get the job done, they do. They say what they mean and do what they say. These are the types of companies that get this award. In fact, PR by TR, LLC is the first company in New York to achieve this status."

