Global Brain Monitoring Industry Analysis 2017-2023 - Growing Demand for Noninvasive and Minimally Invasive Devices

The "Brain Monitoring Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Brain Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% over the forecast period 2017-2023.

The report on Global Brain Monitoring Market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the Global Brain Monitoring Market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the Global Brain Monitoring Market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global Brain Monitoring Market over the period of 2017-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

1. Incidence and Prevalence of Neurological Disorders are increased

2. Technological Advancements

3. Rising Awareness of Neurodegenerative Disorders

4. Incidences of Traumatic Brain Injuries are growing.



Restraints

1. Unfavorable Compensation Policies

2. High Cost of Brain Monitoring Devices and Procedure



Opportunities

1. Expanding Therapeutic Applications of Brain Monitoring Devices

2. Increasing Application in Clinical Trials

3. Growing Demand for Noninvasive and Minimally Invasive Devices.



Segments Covered



Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Product (USD million) 2017-2023



a. Accessories



Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Type

Electrodes

Pastes and Gels

Cables

Batteries

Sensors

Caps

Other Accessories

Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Usability

Reusable Accessories

Disposable Accessories

b. Devices



Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Type

MEG Devices

MRI Scanners

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Cerebral Oximeters

Intracranial Pressure Monitors

Electroencephalography Devices

CT Scanners

PET Scanners

TCD Devices

Electromyography Devices

Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Procedure

Noninvasive Devices

Invasive Devices

Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Disease Type (USD million) 2017-2023

Huntington's Disease

Headache Disorders

Parkinson's Disease

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Sleep Disorders

Dementia

Epilepsy

Other Diseases

Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017-2023

Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Ambulances

Neurology Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Advanced Brain Monitoring.

Biosemi

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

Electrical Geodesics Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Inc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

