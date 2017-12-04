Global Brain Monitoring Industry Analysis 2017-2023 - Growing Demand for Noninvasive and Minimally Invasive Devices

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Brain Monitoring Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Brain Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% over the forecast period 2017-2023.
The report on Global Brain Monitoring Market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the Global Brain Monitoring Market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the Global Brain Monitoring Market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global Brain Monitoring Market over the period of 2017-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
Drivers
1. Incidence and Prevalence of Neurological Disorders are increased
2. Technological Advancements
3. Rising Awareness of Neurodegenerative Disorders
4. Incidences of Traumatic Brain Injuries are growing.
Restraints
1. Unfavorable Compensation Policies
2. High Cost of Brain Monitoring Devices and Procedure
Opportunities
1. Expanding Therapeutic Applications of Brain Monitoring Devices
2. Increasing Application in Clinical Trials
3. Growing Demand for Noninvasive and Minimally Invasive Devices.
Segments Covered
Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Product (USD million) 2017-2023
a. Accessories
Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Type
- Electrodes
- Pastes and Gels
- Cables
- Batteries
- Sensors
- Caps
- Other Accessories
Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Usability
- Reusable Accessories
- Disposable Accessories
b. Devices
Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Type
- MEG Devices
- MRI Scanners
- Sleep Monitoring Devices
- Cerebral Oximeters
- Intracranial Pressure Monitors
- Electroencephalography Devices
- CT Scanners
- PET Scanners
- TCD Devices
- Electromyography Devices
Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Procedure
- Noninvasive Devices
- Invasive Devices
Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Disease Type (USD million) 2017-2023
- Huntington's Disease
- Headache Disorders
- Parkinson's Disease
- Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Sleep Disorders
- Dementia
- Epilepsy
- Other Diseases
Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017-2023
- Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Hospitals
- Ambulances
- Neurology Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Other End Users
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.2. Report description
1.3. Research methods
1.4. Research approaches
2. Executive summary
3. Global Brain Monitoring Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market dynamics
3.2..1. Drivers
3.2..2. Restraints
3.2..3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Competitive landscape in the Brain Monitoring Market
4. Snapshots
4.1. Global Brain Monitoring Market key trends
4.2. Global Brain Monitoring Market by product
4.3. Global Brain Monitoring Market by Disease Type
4.4. Global Brain Monitoring Market by end user
4.5. Growth matrix analysis
5. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Product (USD million) 2017-2023
5.1. Accessories
5.1.1. Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Type
5.1.1.1. Electrodes
5.1.1.2. Pastes and Gels
5.1.1.3. Cables
5.1.1.4. Batteries
5.1.1.5. Sensors
5.1.1.6. Caps
5.1.1.7. Other Accessories
5.1.2. Brain Monitoring Accessories Market, By Usability
5.1.2.1. Reusable Accessories
5.1.2.2. Disposable Accessories
5.2. Devices
5.2.1. Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Type
5.2.1.1. MEG Devices
5.2.1.2. MRI Scanners
5.2.1.3. Sleep Monitoring Devices
5.2.1.4. Cerebral Oximeters
5.2.1.5. Intracranial Pressure Monitors
5.2.1.6. Electroencephalography Devices
5.2.1.7. CT Scanners
5.2.1.8. PET Scanners
5.2.1.9. TCD Devices
5.2.1.10. Electromyography Devices
5.2.2. Brain Monitoring Devices Market, By Procedure
5.2.2.1. Noninvasive Devices
5.2.2.2. Invasive Devices
6. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Disease Type (USD million) 2017-2023
6.1. Huntington's Disease
6.2. Headache Disorders
6.3. Parkinson's Disease
6.4. Traumatic Brain Injuries
6.5. Sleep Disorders
6.6. Dementia
6.7. Epilepsy
6.8. Other Diseases
7. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017-2023
7.1. Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.2. Hospitals
7.3. Ambulances
7.4. Neurology Centers
7.5. Diagnostic Centers
7.6. Other End Users
8. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017-2023
9. Company profiles
- Advanced Brain Monitoring.
- Biosemi
- CAS Medical Systems, Inc.
- Compumedics Ltd.
- Electrical Geodesics Incorporated
- GE Healthcare
- Medtronic plc
- Natus Medical Inc
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
