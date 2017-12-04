Blockchain Industries, Inc.: Blockchain Industries Appoints Tony Evans as Managing Director of Asia and the Middle East, Adds Kingsley Kobayashi to Advisory Board

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Blockchain Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: OMGT) today announced the appointment of Tony Evans of Fintech Global Consultants as Managing Director (MD) of Blockchain Industries' Asia-Pacific region. Kingsley Kobayashi, also of Fintech Global Consultants, was added to Blockchain Industries' advisory board. Evans and Kobayashi are both cofounders and managing partners of Fintech Global Consultants.

Evans boasts over 14 years' experience in the financial industries of Europe and Asia, with expertise in client-facing technologies, portfolio management and team administration. After extensive work in fiat investment, Evans moved into crypto investing three years ago, working with a range of executives at UBS, BNP, Credit Agricole, Deutchse Bank and JP Morgan, among others. He has advised in some of the largest initial coin offerings in Asia and the Middle East.

"Tony is an industry thought leader in cryptocurrency advisory throughout Asia and the Middle East, and we are excited to welcome him to our team," said Patrick Moynihan, CEO of Blockchain Industries. "After working with Tony for several months, it became clear our ideals were aligned, and we could maximize our global reach by formalizing our relationship."

"I've long admired Blockchain Industries' unique approach to blockchain technology and investment," said Evans. "I look forward to working with Patrick and the entire board as we expand our global footprint across Asia and the Middle East."

Kingsley Kobayashi's addition to the company's advisory board further expands Blockchain Industries' reach across Asia. Kobayashi brings over 25 years' experience in the Asian real estate, energy and hospitality industries, and is widely known as a business "turnaround specialist."

"We are incredibly fortunate to access the knowledge and relationships Tony and Kingsley offer through Fintech Global Consultants," said Moynihan. "As Tony and Kingsley lead our Asian and Middle East businesses, we'll continue to move forward on a variety of blockchain initiatives, furthering our diversified approach and solidifying our place as a leader in the blockchain field."

Blockchain Industries' advisory board now consists of Kingsley Kobayashi (Tokyo), Roberto Corretjer (Puerto Rico), Bryan Larkin (California) and Richard Malinowski (New York), supporting the company's objective to build a global enterprise.



About Blockchain Industries, Inc.

Blockchain Industries is a diversified fintech holding company with a portfolio across multiple classes and verticals. The company invests in a broad range of alternative markets and cryptocurrency assets, with crypto banking, eco-mining, venture investing, and coin offerings and crypto trading as their four primary pillars of business. The company is headquartered in Puerto Rico, with corporate offices in Santa Monica and New York, and a satellite office in Tokyo.

For more information on Blockchain Industries, visit http://www.blockchainind.com.



About Fintech Global Consultants

Fintech Global Consultants is one of the world's leading fintech consulting firms with over $1.1 billion under advisory from more than 6,400 clients in 82 countries. With a focus on wealth creation and preservation, the company has raised more than $150 million in initial coin offerings (ICO). Offering clients niche expertise and the highest level of service, their services include ICO launches, funding assistance, marketing and compliance, mining opportunities and crypto portfolio advisement.

For more information on Fintech Global Consultants, visit http://f-g-c.com.

SOURCE: Blockchain Industries, Inc.