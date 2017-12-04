TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RVG) ("Revival" or the "Company"), a growth focused gold exploration and development company, announces voting results for the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on November 29th, 2017 in Toronto.

A total of 20,227,896 common shares representing 49.6% of all of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM including the election of directors as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Nominees Number of Favourable Percentage of Votes Cast Favourable Votes Cast ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hugh Agro, B.Sc. (Mining), MBA, 18,753,796 92.8% P.Eng. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Don Birak, B.Sc., M.Sc. 20,216,796 100% (Geology) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael Mansfield, CA, CFA 18,753,796 92.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carmelo Marrelli, B.Comm., CA, 18,753,796 92.8% CPA, CGA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wayne Hubert, B.Sc. 20,216,796 100% (Engineering), MBA ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Following the AGM, Revival appointed incumbent directors Hugh Agro, Don Birak, Michael Mansfield and Carmelo Marrelli as well as new director nominee, Wayne Hubert, to serve on the Company's Board of Directors for the ensuing year.

Mr. Hubert has over twenty years of senior management experience in the mining sector. He was most recently CEO of Andean Resources from 2006 to 2010 when it was acquired by Goldcorp for $3.5 billion. At Andean, Mr. Hubert led the team which increased resources to over five million ounces of gold and completed feasibility studies, financing and permitting prior to the takeover. Before his tenure at Andean, Mr. Hubert held senior management positions at Meridian Gold where he gained considerable experience in finance, exploration, project development, permitting and construction. Mr. Hubert is currently CEO and Director of InZinc Mining Ltd. and a Director of Austral Gold and Candeleria Mining. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA.

Revival Gold further announces the appointment of Adam Rochacewich as VP, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and of Phil C. Walford as a Strategic Advisor.

A Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Rochacewich has over 15 years of experience in financial accounting and reporting in the international resource sector. Mr. Rochacewich served as Chief Financial Officer for Strata Minerals Inc., the predecessor company to Revival Gold, and for Polar Star Mining Corporation, a TSX listed company focused on copper-gold exploration in Chile. While at Polar Star, Mr. Rochacewich led its graduation from the TSX.V to the TSX, and played a key role in the financing and management of Polar Star's assets. He has been the Chief Financial Officer of Verena Minerals Inc., and held financial positions with Noranda/Falconbridge/Xstrata Plc and LionOre Mining International. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University, and obtained his CPA, CA designation at Ernst & Young LLP in Toronto.

Phillip C. Walford is an accomplished exploration geologist and the President and CEO of Marathon Gold Corporation. Previously, Mr. Walford served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Marathon PGM Corporation. Mr. Walford has held senior management positions at Pamour Porcupine Mines Ltd., Lac Minerals Ltd., Geomaque Explorations Ltd., and Hudson Bay Exploration and Development. Mr. Walford has extensive international experience in gold and base metal deposits having worked in all areas of geology from field exploration, through reserve definition to exploitation.

Subject to regulatory approval, Revival Gold has granted 805,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the options are exercisable at a price of $0.85 per share for a period of five years.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Creek Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett Creek, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

