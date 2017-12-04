According to a new study conducted by the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies at the Goethe-University Frankfurt, a mix of solar and wind may be over 10% cheaper than power generation from new coal and nuclear plants in South Africa, even if the cost of renewables and batteries will see no further reduction from today until 2050.

A least-cost electricity mix based on renewables may be between 10% and 30% cheaper than business-as-usual with new coal and new nuclear. This is the main conclusion of a new study conducted by Jonas Hörsch, a researcher from Germany's Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies at the Goethe-University Frankfurt.

In the study, Hörsch has compared the total system cost for different electricity mixes in the South African electricity system for various input assumptions for the future cost of wind, solar PV and batteries, and has compared these costs with those included in the projections of the 2016 ...

