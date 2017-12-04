ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "ARFXF". OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. ProMIS Neurosciences common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:PMN).

"We are pleased to announce our new trading relationship with the OTCQB. As part of our ongoing strategy to introduce ProMIS to a broader international audience, this milestone will provide greater visibility, better access to the U.S. investment community, and improved convenience of trading the Company's common shares," said Elliot Goldstein, M.D., ProMIS President and CEO.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum $0.01 bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a development stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets, known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for AD and ALS. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.TO, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

