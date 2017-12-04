sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,105 Euro		+0,002
+1,94 %
WKN: A2DNSE ISIN: BMG2120L1072 Ticker-Symbol: PJJ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA DISPLAY OPTOELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA DISPLAY OPTOELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA DISPLAY OPTOELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD
CHINA DISPLAY OPTOELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA DISPLAY OPTOELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD0,105+1,94 %