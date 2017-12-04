Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, 2023

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 9.5% and 10.0% over the forecast period 2017-2023.

The report on Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market over the period of 2017-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

1. Growing Public-Private Investments in the Field of Preimplantation Genetic Testing

2. Numbers of Fertility Clinics are increasing worldwide.

3. Decreasing Fertility Rates

4. Technological Advancements

5. High Risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities with Advancing Maternal Age



Restraints

6. High Cost of Preimplantation Genetic Testing.

7. Disapproving Government Regulations



Opportunities

8. Improving Healthcare Substructure

9. Growth Initiatives by Key Market Players

10. Developing Medical Tourism



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches



2. Executive summary



3. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Competitive landscape in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market



4. Snapshots

4.1. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market key trends

4.2. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by products and services

4.3. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Technology

4.4. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Procedure Type

4.5. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Application

4.6. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by end user

4.7. Growth matrix analysis



5. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by Products and Services (USD million) 2017-2023

5.1. Reagents and Consumables

5.2. Software and Services

5.3. Instruments Services



6. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by Technology (USD million) 2017-2023

6.1. Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

6.2. Next-Generation Sequencing

6.3. Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

6.4. Comparative Genomic Hybridization

6.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction



7. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by Procedure Type (USD million) 2017-2023

7.1. Preimplantation Genetic Screening

7.2. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Off-Line Procedure Type



8. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by Procedure Type (USD million) 2017-2023

8.1. Single Gene Disorders

8.2. HLA Typing

8.3. Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities

8.3.1. Translocations

8.3.2. Deletions

8.3.3. Duplications

8.3.4. Inversions

8.4. X-Linked Disorders

8.5. Aneuploidy

8.6. Gender Identification



9. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017-2023

9.1. Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

9.2. Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

9.3. Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations



10. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017-2023



11. Company profiles

11.1. Perkinelmer, Inc.

11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3. ABBott Laboratories

11.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.5. Oxford Gene Technology

11.6. Invicta Genetics

11.7. Emerson Electric Co.

11.8. Beijing Genomics Institute

11.9. Progenesis

11.10. Combimatrix Corporation



