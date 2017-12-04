Release no. 25/2017



To strengthen Columbus A/S's results and value creation for the company's shareholders, and to attract, retain and motivate senior executives, the Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorization in Art. 5 in the Company's Articles of Association and grant warrants amounting to a total value of DKK 3,037,500 (nom.) to Board members and senior executives in Columbus A/S.



The issue of warrants is in accordance with the Company's guidelines for incentive programs which were adopted at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2016.



The exercise price is based on the average quoted share price in the 14 trading days prior to the grant date.



The share warrants are granted to, Board members, senior executives and other senior employees contingent on employment in the company in the below-mentioned vesting periods.



The share warrant scheme will not be adjusted in the event of changes in capital.



Share warrants based on employment/membership of Board of Directors: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Period Right to subscribe shares Conditions at DKK 1.25 (nom.) per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- January 1st 2018 - 810,000 shares at DKK Employment/Board membership in December 31st 13.15 per share Columbus A/S at December 31st 2018: 2018 January 1st 2019 - 810,000 shares at DKK Employment/Board membership in December 31st 13.15 per share Columbus A/S at December 31st 2019: 2019 January 1st 2020 - 810,000 shares at DKK Employment/Board membership in December 31st 13.15 per share Columbus A/S at December 31st 2020: 2020 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



If all warrants are exercised, the total capital increase will amount to DKK 3,037,500 (nom.), corresponding to 2,430,000 shares of DKK 1.25.



The exercise periods are scheduled to the first 14 days after publication of the company's first financial statements succeeding expiry of the relevant vesting periods. The first exercise period is scheduled to the first 14 days after publication of the company's financial statements for 2018. The second exercise period is scheduled to the first 14 days after publication of the company's financial statements for 2019. The third exercise period is scheduled to the first 14 days after publication of the company's financial statements for 2020.



On the basis of Black & Scholes' calculation, the total market value forecast of the scheme is up to DKK 3.96m which will be expensed in 2018, 2019 and 2020.



Following the grant DKK 6,962,500 of the nominal value will remain of the Board's authorization to issue warrants.





Ib Kunøe Chairman Columbus A/S Thomas Honoré CEO & President Columbus A/S



