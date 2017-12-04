Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: HSN, Inc. has a Dividend Yield of 3.44%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 05, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 04, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on , HSN Inc. (NASDAQ: HSNI) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 05, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 04, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on HSNI:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HSNI

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On November 08, 2017, HSN's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share payable December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of December 06, 2017.

HSN's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.44%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.88% for the Services sector.

Dividend Insights

HSNI has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.60 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, HSN is forecasted to report earnings of $2.74 for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $1.40 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, HSN had cash and cash equivalents of $20.6 million compared to $42.7 million at December 31, 2016, and $67.4 million at September 30, 2016. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, was $109.6 million compared to $114.1 million in the prior year's same period. As of September 30, 2017, HSN's total debt was $476 million, resulting in a ratio of total debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately 1.8x. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for HSN

On November 16, 2017, Leading entertainment and lifestyle retailer HSN, an operating segment of HSN, Inc., and SCORE, United States' largest network of volunteer business mentors and a resource partner of the US Small Business Administration to benefit and empower small businesses, announced a new collaboration that will serve entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners through educational opportunities and firsthand experience pitching products and new business ventures.

Leveraging HSN's experience scouting and elevating talented entrepreneurs as well as SCORE's history as a resource for mentoring, workshops and business tools, the partnership will provide for jointly-held training forums and webinars; networking events, and opportunities to pitch new products to business experts for customers and clients of both organizations.

About HSN Inc.

HSN operates as an interactive multi-channel retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments: HSN and Cornerstone.

The HSN segment offers jewelry; fashion apparel and accessories; beauty and health, wellness, and fitness; and home, electronics, culinary, and other products.

The Cornerstone segment offers home furnishings, including indoor/outdoor furniture, home decor, tabletop, textiles, and other home-related goods under the Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, and Improvements brands; and apparel and accessories under the Garnet Hill brand.

HSN, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 01, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, HSN's stock marginally advanced 0.98%, ending the trading session at $41.05.

Volume traded for the day: 251.76 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.32%; previous three-month period - up 9.61%; past twelve-month period - up 9.47%; and year-to-date - up 19.68%

After last Friday's close, HSN's market cap was at $2.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.05.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors