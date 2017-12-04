UCL is requesting that all interested Physicians preregister at www.PhysiciansBlockChain.com. UCL will be seeking feedback from Physicians prior to the beta launch expected in Q1 of 2018.

UCL is further requesting that patients seeking control of their Personal Health Records preregister at www.MyHealthBlockChain.com to interact with the Company during the beta launch as well.

About United Consortium Ltd. (UCL)

UCL is an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value by identifying and monetizing opportunities in Technology, Internet, New Media and the Emerging Cannabis Space. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The most current information about the Company can be found on OTCMarkets.com or by visiting the Company's website at www.UCLVentures.com.

