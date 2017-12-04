TDC announces that with effect from January 1, 2018 TDC will reduce its payments to TDC Pension Fund as TDC will no longer refund certain administrative costs and will reduce ordinary pension contributions to the defined benefit pensions held by TDC Pension Fund.



This decision has been made due to the comfortable funding situation of the pension fund. For TDC, this will result in a positive impact on equity free cash flow of approximately DKK 75m in 2018. The expected net present value of the saved future payments to TDC pension fund is estimated to DKK 0.4bn.



The above will have no impact on the pension payments to the members of TDC Pension Fund.



