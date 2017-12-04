Release no. 26/2017



Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



Name Ib Kunøe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Senior Chairman of the Board management employee's position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0010268366 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Warrants security -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of Granting transactio n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Granted 4 December 2017 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Granted 90,000 warrants securities traded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15. value Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) (DKK) of per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes' calculation, the securities average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total traded value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name Jørgen Cadovius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Senior Deputy Chairman of the Board management employee's position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0010268366 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Warrants security -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of Granting transactio n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Granted 4 December 2017 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Granted 90,000 warrants securities traded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15. value Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) (DKK) of per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes' calculation, the securities average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total traded value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name Sven Madsen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Senior Board member management employee's position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0010268366 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Warrants security -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of Granting transactio n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Granted 4 December 2017 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Granted 180,000 warrants securities traded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15. value Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) (DKK) of per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes' calculation, the securities average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total traded value of DKK 293,400 for the granted warrants. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name Peter Skov Hansen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Senior Board member management employee's position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0010268366 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Warrants security -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of Granting transactio n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Granted 4 December 2017 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Granted 90,000 warrants securities traded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15. value Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) (DKK) of per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes' calculation, the securities average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total traded value of DKK 146,700 for the granted warrants. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name Thomas Honoré -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Senior CEO & President management employee's position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0010268366 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Warrants security -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of Granting transactio n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Granted 4 December 2017 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Granted 270,000 warrants securities traded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15. value Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) (DKK) of per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes' calculation, the securities average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total traded value of DKK 440,100 for the granted warrants. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name Hans Henrik Thrane -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Senior Corporate CFO management employee's position -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0010268366 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Warrants security -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of Granting transactio n -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Granted 4 December 2017 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Granted 270,000 warrants securities traded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 13.15. value Each warrant gives the right to subscribe shares at DKK 1.25 (nom.) (DKK) of per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes' calculation, the securities average value per warrant is DKK 1.63, corresponding to a total traded value of DKK 440,100 for the granted warrants. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Ib Kunøe Thomas Honoré Chairman CEO & President Columbus A/S Columbus A/S



Translation: In the event of any inconsistency between this document and the Danish language version, the Danish language version shall be the governing version.



