HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 4 December 2017 at 3:00 p.m.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ'S MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS



Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Saarimäki, Kyösti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20171201201931_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Honkarakenne Oyj LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-12-01 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900104 Volume: 540 Unit price: 3.55000 Euro Volume: 1679 Unit price: 3.55000 Euro Volume: 781 Unit price: 3.55000 Euro Volume: 478 Unit price: 3.55000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3478 Volume weighted average price: 3.55000 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-12-01 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900104 Volume: 188 Unit price: 3.54000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 188 Volume weighted average price: 3.54000 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-12-01 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900104 Volume: 544 Unit price: 3.55000 Euro Volume: 290 Unit price: 3.54000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 834 Volume weighted average price: 3.54652 Euro



HONKARAKENNE OYJ



FURTHER INFORMATION:



Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or



Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com



DISTRIBUTION



NASDAQ OMX Helsinki



Key media



Financial Supervisory Authority



www.honka.com



Under its Honka brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered close to 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made at the company's own factory in Karstula, Finland. In 2016, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 36.1, of which exports accounted for 49%. www.honka.com