The test documents on the FTP for Equity and Index Derivatives have now been replaced by Key Information Documents.



The availability of the KIDs on the websites will be communicated separately in a future Derivatives - Product Information Notice.



The Target Market and Cost Information on Equity and Index Derivatives for Investment Firm use has been placed on the FTP as well.



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655796