At the University of Liverpool, researchers have published a paper in the Advanced Functional Materials journal, outlining how the conductivity of fluorine doped tin dioxide can be improved. This kind of glass is commonly used for the production of touchscreens, solar cells and energy efficient windows.

Physicists have identified the factors that has been limiting the conductivity of fluorine doped tin dioxide. ...

