IRVINE, Calif., 2017-12-04 14:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of its xPico 200 embedded IoT gateways. Measuring less than the size of a postage stamp, the compact xPico 200 embedded IoT gateways deliver robust Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, enterprise-grade security, and integrated manageability features that are ideal for industrial IoT applications.



"Today's advanced IoT applications require more than just simple connectivity," stated Shahram Mehraban, Lantronix vice president of marketing. "With the commercial launch of our xPico 200 product family, Lantronix is providing a robust compact solution that combines best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity, industrial grade design and intelligent networking that enables resource-constrained product development teams to reduce total cost of ownership and time to market for their industrial IoT solutions."



"With its state-of-the-art fast roaming capabilities and integrated manageability, the xPico 200 embedded gateways deliver reliable functionality and performance that will enable us to efficiently develop very cost competitive connected products," said Paul Blashewski, president of Prescient Wireless.



Combining the Lantronix intelligent networking communications engine with Cypress Semiconductor's industry-leading wireless SoC, the xPico 200 gateways deliver best-in-class managed industrial Wi-Fi connectivity that enables industrial OEMs to simplify and accelerate development of their smart connected solutions. Currently, the xPico 200 gateways are being designed into industrial, medical, retail, smart building and transportation verticals.



"Lantronix has developed an industry-leading secure embedded solution that enables OEMs to utilize the Cypress CYW43907 802.11n Wi-Fi MCU to provide network reliability and flexibility to do more," said Andrew Hunter, senior director of marketing at Cypress Semiconductor. "The xPico 200 series represents another milestone in our collaboration with Lantronix and addresses the growing need for industrial IoT solutions that deliver robust connectivity, processing capabilities and manageability."



The xPico 200 product family features include:



-- Highly integrated industrial grade Wi-Fi and versatile connectivity ° Seamlessly integrated Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Bluetooth (BT and BLE) connectivity - no need to write complex drivers ° Dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi delivers higher performance and reliability, minimizing interference ° Industrial grade design supporting long life and reliable operation in extreme environments ° Lantronix concurrent Soft AP + Client that provides device support and access without disrupting machine field operations -- Robust data access and management ° Intelligent networking and automatic connection management ° Field-tested TruPort



Serial and TruPort



Socket enable out-of-the-box connectivity locally and over the Internet for hundreds of serial machine protocols ° Built-in network communications engine simplifies embedded application development ° Pre-integrated with Lantronix MACH10 IoT platform, including MACH10 Global Device Manager -- Built-in comprehensive device security services ° Enterprise-grade TruPort



Security ensure security of both data-at-rest and data-in-motion ° Secure connectivity to WPA2-Enterprise Wi-Fi networks ° Secure boot and secure FOTA (firmware over the air) features allow only authorized software to run on the gateway



The xPico 240 is available through the worldwide network of authorized Lantronix distributors and resellers. xPico 250 evaluation kits will be available this month with product availability in early 2018. For more information about the xPico 200 product family, go to www.lantronix.com/xpico-200 or contact a local Lantronix sales office.



