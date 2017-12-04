JTI Awarded Top Employer 2018 in Asia Pacific Region

GENEVA, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Exceptional Employee Offerings Acknowledged for the fourth consecutive year

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has once again been recognized with the prestigious Top Employer certification in the Asia Pacific region for the fourth consecutive year. Along with the regional award, nine JTI offices and factories in eight countries - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore and Thailand - also received the national Top Employer certification.

"Our continued success as a Top Employer in the region is a recognition of the high standards we set ourselves," says Mike Griffiths, JTI's Human Resources Vice President for Asia Pacific. "Investing in our people is the cornerstone of our HR strategy in order to enable our employees to develop a fulfilling career within JTI, and to grow into future leaders. A good example is our recent pan-regional Asia Pacific Management Trainee Programme 'Explore' that builds functional expertise and a broad business perspective with multicultural awareness, through rotational assignments across the region."

David Plink, CEO at the Top Employers Institute, confirms: "Our extensive research concluded that JTI forms part of a select group of employers that advance employee conditions worldwide. Their people are well taken care of. Having reconfirmed their outstanding HR practices again this year in the Asia-Pacific region, they can truly consider themselves at the top of an exclusive group of the world's best employers."

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognises leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices. JTI's employee offerings were assessed on the following criteria: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits, and Culture.

For JTI, the renewed regional Top Employer 2018 certification in Asia Pacific is the latest addition to a list of awards recognizing its HR excellence across the globe: JTI is currently Number One Global Top Employer and holds regional Top Employer certifications in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

About JTI

JTI is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 120 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius, LD and Natural American Spirit. With its internationally recognised brand Logic, JTI is also a major player in the e-cigarette market and has, since 2011, been present in the heated tobacco category with Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs around 27,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for three consecutive years. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit http://www.jti.com.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global Human Capital Management research and Certification company, identifying and celebrating excellence in HR practices and employee conditions in companies around the world. Organisations which also achieve its International Standard in HR best-practice receive the coveted, and well-deserved, Top Employer Brand Certification: a globally recognised validation of their commitment to HR excellence and advancing employee conditions, and powerful differentiator for business performance.Certified Top Employers are the world's premium employers. To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification visit:http://www.top-employers.com.