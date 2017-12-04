DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

sprite-preloader
04.12.2017
PR Newswire

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Directorate change

4 December 2017

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) announces that, with effect from 1 January 2018, DMGT executive director and dmg media CEO, Kevin Beatty, will stand down from the ZPG Plc (ZPG) Board, and will be replaced by DMGT Chairman, Lord Rothermere, as one of DMGT's non-executive director representatives on the ZPG Board. The foregoing appointment is pursuant to the terms of the relationship agreement entered into between DMGT and ZPG.

There is no additional information which is required to be disclosed under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Name and contact number for queries:

Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Northcliffe House

2 Derry Street

London W8 5TT

http://www.dmgt.com/

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594


