

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Monday morning as US stocks were set to rally after U.S. tax reform cleared a significant hurdle.



The Senate voted 51 to 49 in favor of the bill known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



a busy week on the economic calendar includes reports on factory orders, service sector activity, labor productivity and consumer sentiment slated for release.



The all-important monthly jobs report will be released on Friday, days before the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy meeting Dec. 12-13.



Gold was down $5 at $1277 an ounce.



