Introducing iScience, Cell Press's First Interdisciplinary Journal

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and its imprint Cell Press, home of the flagship journals Cell, Chem, and Joule, today announced a new addition for basic and applied research across life, physical, and earth science. iScience(@iScience_CP), an interdisciplinary, open-access, peer-reviewed journal, will publish on a continuous basis starting early 2018. The journal promises fast and fair decisions and will promote rigorous research that advances a field and reporting with transparent methods, replication studies, and negative results. Articles can now be submitted at www.cell.com/iscience/. Sign up for alerts at info.cell.com/iscience-registration .

"My main hope for iScience is that it will coalesce around a community of like-minded scientists who deeply value research that builds bridges and stimulates interdisciplinary thinking," says Lead Editor Stefano Tonzani, who holds a PhD in physics from the University of Colorado, Boulder and has helped launch several open-access titles. "What the scientific world needs isn't for scientists to dig deeper in their burrows, but to go out and cross-pollinate ideas. Our grand societal challenges can be solved only if chemists are collaborating with economists, biologists are speaking to nanofabrication engineers, and so on."

With more than 40 years of experience publishing high-quality, high-impact journals, Cell Press's launch of iScience marks the brand's ongoing expansion into disciplines beyond the life sciences that began with Chem in 2016, followed by the energy journal Joule earlier this year. As with any other respected and recognized Cell Press publication, iScience will have a team of in-house professional editors giving each paper their personal attention and platforms that get articles to relevant audiences.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Cell Press," says CEO Emilie Marcus. "As science itself evolves, so too does the need for new ways to communicate it. With iScience, we can cater to more researchers in more disciplines and work with them to get the experience of Cell Press, which prides itself on author hospitality, large readerships, ethics, and research integrity."

iScience's editorial board harnesses experts across many different fields, a majority of whom are dynamic, early-career researchers. Current members include:

Emanuele Biondi , CNRS-Marseille, cell biology and bacteriology

Chaoyang Lu , University of Science and Technology of China , quantum physics

Tudor Moldoveanu, St. Jude's Hospital, structural biology

, Indian Institute of Science, , organic electronics Sai Reddy, ETH Zurich, biomolecular engineering

Paola Scaffidi , The Francis Crick Institute, cancer epigenetics

, The Francis Crick Institute, cancer epigenetics Jaswinder Sethi , University of Southampton, immunometabolism

, Delft University of Technology, physics of cellular systems Hani Zaher, Washington University St. Louis, molecular cell biology

St. Louis, molecular cell biology Jinxing Zhang , Beijing Normal University, condensed matter physics

, Beijing Normal University, condensed matter physics Wenjun Zhang , University of California Berkeley , chemical and biomolecular engineering

