Increased IoT Integration in Appliances and Household Electronics Boosts Potential for Entire Sector

LOS ANGELES, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

South Korean tech giant Samsung just gave the growing Internet of all Things (IoT) market a huge boost, announcing it will be combining its IoT Cloud platform with its entire line-up of products.

The push towards widespread adoption of IoT technology has been slow but steady as of late, with many companies in the space showing promise, including Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) and Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX.V: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF).

Already, much of our "things" are becoming connected in one way or another. According to market research firm, Gartner, there will be 8.4 billion "things" connected and being used in 2017.

This is a significant 31% increase-just from 2016.

Even more impressive is that according to Gartner, spending on endpoints and services will reach almost $2 trillion by the end of 2017.

Microchip manufacturers are being tasked with powering these IoT connected devices. These companies include digital communications product maker Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and legacy microchip pioneers Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN); as well as real-time identity, location, and authenticity provider Impinj, Inc.(NASDAQ: PI.

However, one area of the IoT wave that cannot be overlooked due to its core importance to connectivity is in the area of Wi-Fi innovation.

Wi-Fi innovators Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX.V: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF) are gaining attention with each new milestone in the IoT sector. With their patented Wi-Fi3[tm] technology, aimed at boosting connectivity and improving capacity in high-density applications, Edgewater could be a central figure in the IoT revolution.

THE BIG SYNCH

Back in August, Samsung introduced its first IoT-enabled washer-dryer, called the "FlexWash," with plans for mass production in the coming years.

But it was the latest comments by Samsung's EVP of the Product and Innovation Team of Mobile Communications Business, Patrick Chomet that hinted at what's to come from the tech giant.

"We are trying to implement IoT Cloud for all of our products in the future. IoT is Samsung's effort where all products made by the mobile division, for instance, are on the Cloud along with other flagship appliances such as refrigerators and TVs," said Chomet in an interview with IANS.

While Samsung is bringing excitement to consumers looking to connect their devices, it has also recently taken measures to calm the more cautious types out there as well.

Just a couple days prior, Samsung announced the launch of its integrated Secure Element (SE) solution for its IoT applications, offering a turn-key service for both it hardware and software needs.

As the benefits of IoT begin to multiply, so too do the potential security risks.

Samsung is already addressing these risks. The SE solution should help Samsung product users protect their sensitive data in the moment of any breach detection.

For these products to work in tandem with the rest of the IoT spectrum, Samsung can't go it alone.

THE IMPORTANCE OF STAYING CONNECTED

Gartner's research also provided insight as to the true potential of the IoT world to come.

According to their 2017 report, there will be 8.4 billion "things" connected by the end of the year. However, by 2020, Gartner's team predicts that number will skyrocket to 25 billion smart devices-An almost 300% increase in less than 3 years.

In order for these devices to achieve their functional potential, they will be leaning heavily on the overall connectivity of the networks they access the internet through.

By 2021, researchers at ABI Research anticipate more than 20 billion cumulative Wi-Fi chipset shipments will be made, and by that time, 95% of devices will support 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

THE WI-FI3 ADVANTAGE

Seen as an efficiency improvement, IoT options can lower operating costs, increase productivity, and allow for the expansion into new markets or new product lines.

Already the improvements are being seen such variety of sectors from car rentals, to public education, to even wineries.

As these systems improve, the Wi-Fi networks that handle the data they submit and receive will also need to adapt and improve.

Which is why Edgewater Wireless Systems is surging ahead through its development of its proprietary Wi-Fi solutions.

Through its designs and patents for new Wi-Fi solutions, Edgewater has addressed many of the issues that IoT devices either see now, or will see when the load on the network is greatly increased.

Edgewater has spent approximately $60 million so far, tackling high-density connectivity scenarios, such as would be seen in locations like airports, convention centers, stadiums, and any other large public spaces where people seek broad and safe access to Wi-Fi.

The company has highlighted three issues that it seeks to solve, all of which impact overall Wi-Fi performance-Interference, capacity, and density.

The result has been the launch of Edgewater's patented WiFi3[tm] technology, which has already drawn significant interest and acclaim.

Along with partner, Galgus, Edgewater recently announced it would build the world's first WiFi3[tm] Solution with its partner's ultra-intelligent Cognitive Hotspot Technology.

"Edgewater Wireless has a unique technology that enables very high concentrated wireless capacity. Where with other brands you would need to deploy 3 APs, Edgewater Wireless consolidates performance with just one AP," saidJose Gonzalez, CEO of Galgus. "Wireless capacity planning is one of the biggest challenges today and even more so in the coming years. The combined solution of Galgus' CHT' andEdgewater'sWiFi3' allows network operators to be one step ahead in delivering the best performance to their customers and meeting their service demands."

By combining multiple radio channels into a single chip, Edgewater's technology increases connectivity by as much as 40%, compared to current Wi-Fi options.

As IoT growth surges, Edgewater is optimistic so too will the growing interest in the company's role in Wi-Fi innovation.

WHERE THE INTERNET IS HEADING

According to the Gartner report, global spending on the IoT will nearly hit $5 trillion in the next five years-as more and more connected devices hit the market, further pushing the boundaries of data processing and connectivity.

The IoT is spreading rapidly, and is positively disrupting businesses, consumer activities, as well as government planning-all with the expressed goal of improving lives, and how we interact.

Through the hard work of all types of teams, from multi-billion dollar corporations like Samsung, to relatively-new innovators such as Edgewater Wireless Systems, everything will soon be connected.

Samsung's wide array of IoT connected devices and appliances are changing how we look at everything we own, and how we go about our day-to-day lives.

Edgewater's WiFi3tm systems are changing the capacity for public access points so that those devices can stay connected everywhere.

It's a lucrative window in history at the beginning of an IoT revolution, with several innovators available and willing to make their mark on the future.

POTENTIAL COMPARABLES

Impinj, Inc.(NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each items' unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an item's unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered inSeattle, Washington.

Qualcomm Incorporated(NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qualcomm develops, designs, manufactures, and internationally markets digital communications products and services. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Texas Instruments Incorporated(NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered inDallas, Texas.

For a more in-depth look into Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX.V: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF) you can view the in-depth report atUSANews Group: http://usanewsgroup.com/2017/11/27/netherlands-scientists-develop-new-wifi-system-that-can-provide-100-times-faster-internet/

Article Source:

USANews Group

http://usanewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer/Disclosure:This piece is an advertorial and has been paid for. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. No information in this Report should be construed as individualized investment advice. A licensed financial advisor should be consulted prior to making any investment decision. We make no guarantee, representation or warranty and accept no responsibility or liability as to its accuracy or completeness. Expressions of opinion are those ofUSANews Group only and are subject to change without notice.USANews Group assumes no warranty, liability or guarantee for the current relevance, correctness or completeness of any information provided within this Report and will not be held liable for the consequence of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or any omission. Furthermore, we assume no liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage or, in particular, for lost profit, which you may incur as a result of the use and existence of the information, provided within this Report.

DISCLAIMER:USANews Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner withUSANews Group or any company mentioned herein.The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release byUSANews Group are solely those ofUSANews Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM.FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

e-mail:editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

