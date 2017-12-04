

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Monday morning as the dollar strengthened on the abrupt passage of US tax reform.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 45 cents at $57.88 a barrel.



Last week, OPEC announced it will extend its supply quota plan with Russia through 2018, as expected.



Also, Baker Hughes reported that the total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, added 6 to 929, according to Baker Hughes.



Earlier in the week, the government reported that U.S. oil stockpiles dropped sharply for a second week in a row.



