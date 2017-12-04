

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Venezuelan president has announced the creation of a new cryptocurrency 'Petro', which he said would help to ease the country's economic crisis, and circumvent the U.S.-led sanctions.



Announcing the launch of the virtual currency during his weekly radio and TV broadcast 'Los Domingos con Maduro' (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Nicolas Maduro claimed that the digital currency will be backed by Venezuelan reserves of gold, oil, gas, and diamonds to buttress its falling economy.



'Venezuela will create a cryptocurrency to advance monetary sovereignty, as it will help to overcome the financial blockade and thus move towards new forms of international financing for the economic and social development of the country,' said a statement published on the government's official website.



Opposition leaders expressed their disapproval of the announcement, and said the financial reform cannot be implemented without congressional approval. Some lawmakers cast doubt if the digital currency would ever be possible in the current economic situation.



National Assembly member Angel Alvarado said that with an idea that has no credibility, Maduro is acting as 'a clown.' Venezuela's economy has been reeling under pressure of the US sanctions, falling oil revenue and the plunging value of its currency, the bolivar.



The Latin American country's ability to move money through international banks is limited due to the sanctions.



Despite his anti-American rhetoric, Maduro is not giving the country any answers to solve the crisis in basic needs like food and medicine. The powerful leader did not give any clear idea about how his move away from the US dollar would pull off the feat.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, had a spectacular rise recently, and crossed $10000 last week.



Investors continued to rally behind the world's no. 1 digital currency shrugging off increased warnings of a price bubble in what not everyone agrees is an asset.



However, the International Monetary Fund said cryptocurrencies should be subjected to appropriate regulation and supervision considering the risk that they can be used as potential vehicles for things such as money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX