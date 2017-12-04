CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Didgebridge, LLC and EMP Data Center Company are teaming up to form a strategic partnership to offer services of the EMP Data Center including Tier 3+ scalable private hosting solutions to jointly serve their clients.

Didgebridge has pioneered mobile video content delivery with machine learning and proprietary analytics through creating an on-demand text to video mobile video platform, all without the need to install an app.

Didgebridge serves some of the most recognized top five global consumer product companies and several of the top 10 largest retailers today. The company also has clients in healthcare, home improvement, and specialty agencies. This new level of data security and strategic alliance with EMP allows Didgebridge the ability to now host client data at one of the most secure data centers in the USA located just outside of Chicago in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

"At the heart of what Didgebridge does is help our clients turn big data and behavioral insights into actionable data that results in an increased ROI for every dollar spent. Through our relationship with EMP Data Centers we can now better help marketers do exactly that," John McNulty, CEO of Didgebridge, explained.

"We consider ourselves the fabric on which the Didgebridge solution is architected. We're the foundation that provides Didgebridge a sole occupancy, secure, HIPPA, PCI, SOC I and SOC II custom configured data center. From this data center Didgebridge clients will not have to preoccupy themselves with data security, public cloud security risks and physical data security. In six years of operations our data center has never been down so our uptime guarantee is 100% and backed by a $5m insurance policy for all Didgebridge clients," said Ahmed Fazil, President and COO, EMP Data Center.

EMP Data Center is by far the best partner for the job of converting big data into "boardroom-level metrics" by having an executive leadership team with more than 30 years of IT Experience and having built success stories at some of today's most well-known Fortune 500 companies.

"This best of class offering for the extra security of our clients' data will be pivotal as we continue our expansion into different industries such as financial and healthcare categories. This will really make the Didgebridge Intellismart™ platform the leading solution in the industry," said Ryan Swadley, Chief Innovation Officer of Didgebridge.

About Didgebridge

Didgebridge is a mobile-video and digital analytics company, founded by senior marketing executives and award-winning technologists, which specializes in on-demand mobile video content delivery with a highly secured proprietary Intellismart™ platform.

For more info on Didgebridge: TEXT: intellismart TO: 555888 http://www.didgebridge.com

About EMP

EMP Data Center Company is a tier 3+ data center and a premier provider of enterprise-class managed Private Data Center-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions and professional services. The company has pioneered the transformation of the traditional data center model, setting a new benchmark for the way major enterprises access, collaborate and manage data across their communications infrastructure. For more information, please visit: http://empdcc.com

