REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - December 04, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs, will join industry leaders at the upcoming IoT Security Foundation Conference to discuss best practices for securing IoT devices. The conference titled Knowing It's Safe to Connect takes place on Tuesday, December 5 th at the IET Savoy Place in London.

Helmut Pflaum, Managing Director of Data I/O GmbH, will join representative from Secure Thingz, Arm and IAR Systems to present a technical track on how to enable hardware based security from design through manufacturing for a secure supply chain. Presentations include:

11:30 - 12:00 Enabling a Secure IoT from Design to Deployment (Secure Thingz)

12:00 - 12:30 Secure Architectures for the IoT (Arm)

12:30 - 13:00 Developing Secure Applications (IAR Systems)

14:00 - 14:30 Secure Programming and Provisioning (Data I/O)

Learn more about the conference at: https://www.iotsecurityfoundation.org/iotsf-conference-2017/

Data I/O is joining the IoT Security Foundation to emphasize the need for a secure manufacturing strategy as part of a complete security solution. Data I/O has a long history of helping OEMs move quickly from development to volume production.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com

