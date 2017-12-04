Why the Health Care Industry Must Refocus Its Approach to Consumer Engagement

'Advice Before the Device' is Key to Engaging Consumers, IMG Experts Say

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the health care industry faces mounting pressures to cut costs while improving health outcomes, consumer engagement has become increasingly important. However, strategies to engage consumers - and their effectiveness in doing so - vary greatly.

While companies in other industries turn to technology as the chief solution for engaging consumers, it isn't as simple for health care organizations.

The latest white paper from International Medical Group(IMG addresses this issue, and evaluates viable solutions to consumer engagement, providing exclusive insight that can influence the success of today's health care organizations. It includes:

Expert commentary from IMG Chief Medical Officer Dr. Geoff Tothill and Chief Operating Officer Daryl Chapman

and Chief Operating Officer Survey data that outlines generational preferences and consumer expectations

Compelling research that promotes a more holistic approach to consumer engagement

Proposed long-term solutions that drive lasting engagement across all consumer segments

IMG's white paper, "Consumer Engagement in Health Care: Refocusing the Industry's Approach," reveals that across all generations, consumers are seeking a trusted doctor-patient relationship and involvement in health care decision-making. Millennials' preferences are perhaps more surprising, as the white paper indicates that this cohort values "high-touch" just as much as "high-tech" health care solutions.

"With technology continually evolving and the information channels, themselves, becoming less important, consumers have begun to value advice before the device," Tothill says. "The trusted guidance and supportive services offered by health advocates are increasingly central to consumers' preferences for care."

For health advocates - including providers, insurers, agencies, educational organizations, employers and government entities - engaging consumers in their health care is a complex process that requires ongoing research and resources. However, this white paper is aimed to jump-start the discussion and help those in the industry refocus their approach to consumer engagement.

