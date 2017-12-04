System in Package Market to Grow at 9.4% CAGR to 2023 Led by 3D IC Packaging Technology | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

System in Package Market is forecast to reach $9.07 billion by 2023 from $5.79 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 9.4% during (2017-2023) driven by the growing demand for miniaturization of electronics devices, the impact of Internet of Things (IoT) and reduced time-to-market; while 3D IC expected to grow at the highest CAGR on the basis of packaging technology.

The key players operating in the system in package market are ASE Group (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (US), SPIL (Taiwan), Power tech Technology (Taiwan), UTAC (Global A&T Electronics) (Singapore), Intel (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), JCET (China), Chipmos Technologies (Taiwan), Chip bond Technology (Taiwan), KYEC (Taiwan), Texas Instruments (US), Signetics (South Korea), Unisem (Malaysia), Carsem (Malaysia), FATC (Taiwan), Inari Amertron Berhad (Malaysia), Ardentec (Taiwan), Alchip (Taiwan), Hana-Micron (South Korea), OSE (Taiwan), Greatek Electronics (Taiwan), Tainshui Huatian Technology (China), AOI Electronics (Japan), Lingsen Precision Industry (Taiwan), Nepes (South Korea), Tongfu Microelectronics (China), and Sigurd Microelectronics (Taiwan).

The system in package market in APAC is expected to hold the largest share in 2017, and because of the presence of major IC packaging and wafer suppliers in this region. This makes the integration of 2D, 2.5D, and 3D IC packaging technology in APAC much easier.

3D IC expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the system in package market on the basis of packaging technology during the forecast period. The compact structure of 3D IC packaging technology further increases its demand in various smart technologies. Moreover, the major factors driving the system in package market for 3D IC packaging technology include the highest interconnect density and greater space efficiencies in 3D IC compared with all other types of packaging technology such as 2D and 2.5 D.

The System in Package Market is driven by the development strategies such as product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships implemented by the players operating in the market, growing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices, and impact of Internet of Things (IoT).

Consumer electronics application expected to hold largest share of the system in package market in 2017. Smart phones and tablets are observed to have the highest adoption among all the consumer electronic devices owing to their small form factor and better performance requirements to operate at a higher bandwidth. As a result, many ICs need to be incorporated into a single chip module for reducing the board space while considering cost and the overall time-to-market. In addition, consumer electronics products, such as mobile phones, tablets, net book PCs, digital video cameras, and gaming controllers are adopting the advanced architecture. These products address features that increase the demand for miniaturized electronic devices with improved performance in consumer electronics. Owing to these factors, the consumer electronics application expected to hold the largest share of the overall system in package market in 2017.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 40% and Managers - 60%

By Region: Americas - 35%, APAC - 45%, Europe - 15%, and RoW - 5%

The research report on the system in package market covers the market segmented on the basis of the following segments: packaging technology, package type, packaging method, device, application, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of packaging technology into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D IC. The market on the basis of application has been segmented into consumer electronics, communications, automotive & transportation, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and emerging and others.

Another research titled 3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is expected to be worth $170.46 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 38.30% between 2016 and 2022. 3D TSV in 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Logic market held the largest share of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market in 2015. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging during the forecast period. Companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corp. (Japan), Pure Storage Inc. (U.S.), ASE Group (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (U.S.), United Microelectronics Corp. (Taiwan), ST Microelectronics NV (Switzerland), Broad com Ltd. (Singapore), Intel Corporation. (U.S.), Jiangsu Changing Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China) have been profiled in this 173 pages research report available athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=802313 .

