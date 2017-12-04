Former Walgreens Boots Alliance chief diversity officer will help HR leaders infuse greater humanity and inclusion in the workplace

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and continuous performance development solutions, today announced leading diversity executive, best-selling author, and human rights advocate Steve Pemberton as its new chief human resources officer (CHRO).

In this role, Pemberton will work with HR leaders and senior management executives worldwide to help build workplaces where every employee feels recognized, respected, and appreciated for who they are and what they do. He will also help champion and promote Globoforce's WorkHuman movement to inspire HR leaders to embrace more humanity and foster a sense of purpose in the workplace. Pemberton will continue to build upon Globoforce's award-winning culture, which has set a new industry standard through its own power usage of recognition and positivity.

"As one of America's most inspiring executives, Steve has been a proponent of the gift of kindness to help people fulfill their purpose," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "He has dedicated his life to uplifting others and spent his career bringing these tenets to the workplace. Steve's commitment to developing cultures of diversity and inclusion in the workplace has been relentless. We are confident that his deep and personal knowledge of human experiences, his empathetic nature and his strong passion for equality, access and opportunity will not only inspire us at Globoforce but also HR leaders around the world to create more human workplaces built upon positivity, respect, and recognition."

"To achieve success in today's workplace, we must be committed to inspiring and empowering one another day in and day out," said Pemberton. "This type of transformation starts with galvanizing HR leaders worldwide to build cultures based upon foundations of humanity, appreciation, and diversity, inclusion, and belonging. I have always admired Globoforce's mission to creating people-centric organizations. I look forward to joining this team to harness the transformative power of people, critical to succeeding in today's workplace."

Prior to joining Globoforce, Pemberton served as chief diversity officer and vice president of diversity and inclusion for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Prior to assuming his role at Walgreens, Pemberton served as chief diversity officer at Monster.com. In 2015, Pemberton was appointed by United States Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez to serve on the Advisory Committee for the Competitive Integrated Employment of People with Disabilities.

Author of his best-selling memoir, "A Chance in the World," Pemberton chronicles his journey as a ward of the state for much of his childhood. His tireless advocacy for the disenfranchised has earned him numerous accolades, including honorary doctorates from Winston-Salem State University and Boston College, and the prestigious Horizon Award by the U.S. Congress, presented to private sector individuals who have expanded opportunities for all Americans through their own personal contributions, and who have set exceptional examples for young people through their successes in life. Pemberton is a Boston College graduate and serves on several nonprofit boards, including UCAN, New Yorkers for Children, and The United States Business Leadership Network.

