CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Canadians are becoming increasingly concerned about the state of relations with the United States one year into the Trump presidency. To better understand how recent developments impact Canadians, the Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI) is hosting Lord Conrad Black at its inaugural speaker event on March 6, 2018. Lord Black and Colin Robertson, CGAI Vice President, will provide insight into the current state of relations between Canada and the United States.

"We are honoured to welcome Lord Black to Calgary and have him spark an inspired discussion around this timely topic," said Kelly Ogle, President, CGAI.

Lord Black is a Canadian-born British political commentator, columnist and former newspaper publisher as well as the founder of the National Post and former chair of the Telegraph Group. He is the author of many written works including, Flight of the Eagle and Rise to Greatness: The History of Canada from the Vikings to the Present. His most recent book is a collection of his columns and essays titled Backward Glances, published by Random House-McClelland & Stewart.

By hosting informed discussions with prominent speakers, CGAI continues to be a key credible resource for global affairs and international relations analysis. The Institute promotes active and effective Canadian global engagement by informing citizens about the important link between prosperity, globalization and security. CGAI strives for Canada to be recognized for its collaborative, international problem-solving ability and its proactive involvement and leadership on challenging issues.

"Our mission is to identify global interests and help inform Canadians about the connection between international affairs and a secure and prosperous Canada," continued Ogle. "We hope events such as this encourage Canadians to ask the hard questions and create a better future for Canada."

The CGAI event will take place on March 6, 2018 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Westin Calgary. For more information on CGAI and to purchase tickets for the event, please visit www.cgai.ca/events.

About the Canadian Global Affairs Institute

The Canadian Global Affairs Institute is Canada's most credible source of expertise on global affairs. The work of our researchers, fellows and advisors sparks impassioned nation-wide discussions and debates that are designed to help Canadians better understand their role on the world stage. Established in 2000 and based in Calgary and Ottawa, the Canadian Global Affairs Institute is a registered charity, which frequently comments in the media and publishes extensively on defence, diplomacy, trade and development.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com



