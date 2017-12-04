Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has launched their recent list blog on the top five wind turbine manufacturers, who are investing in research and development to improve the efficiency of wind turbines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005421/en/

Top Five Wind Turbine Manufacturers Contributing Towards Sustainable Development. (Photo: Business Wire)

The demand for power is ever-increasing across the world. Therefore, to meet this demand, world corporations have been focusing on clean and renewable energy. Wind energy is considered to be most efficient among all the other renewable sources of energy.

According to the wind energy experts at Infiniti, "Wind energy is the most efficient energy source compared to the second most efficient source, geothermal energy."

View the complete list of the top five wind turbine manufacturers from Infiniti

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering insights to help companies in seeing beyond market disruptions, analyzing competitive activity, and developing intelligent business strategies. Some of the top wind turbine manufacturers are listed below.

Top five wind turbine manufacturers:

Vestas: A Danish manufacturer involved in manufacturing, distribution, installation, and servicing of wind turbines.

A Danish manufacturer involved in manufacturing, distribution, installation, and servicing of wind turbines. Goldwind: A Chinese company that provides power technology services, technology transfer services, along with investment and sale of wind power projects.

A Chinese company that provides power technology services, technology transfer services, along with investment and sale of wind power projects. Enercon: This company has worldwide power installation of 43.1 GW with 26,360 wind energy converters (WEC) facilities across the world.

This company has worldwide power installation of 43.1 GW with 26,360 wind energy converters (WEC) facilities across the world. Visit our page, to view the complete list of wind turbine manufacturers Request a free brochure

to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005421/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us