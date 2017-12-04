Sensor offers wide range of applications supporting health and wellness in lighting and smart buildings

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, today introduced the AS7264N, a tri-stimulus sensor which provides measurements of color that closely match the human eye's response to the visible light spectrum. The new sensor also accurately measures blue-light wavelengths, which researchers have linked to important health effects such as disruption or management of the circadian rhythm, accelerated eye aging, and eye strain.

Provided in a compact 4.5mm x 4.7mm x 2.5mm land grid array (LGA) apertured package, the AS7264N's small size makes it well suited for luminaires and connected sensor packs; it is expected to be used in emerging applications of human-centric lighting and smart building control.

The new sensor is based on the successful ams AS72xx product platform which includes a complete family of light and color sensors from near-UV to near-IR for spectral and lighting applications. The family's tri-stimulus color sensors use unique on-wafer silicon interference filters to create individual spectral channels matching the characteristics of the XYZ standard observer model as specified by the CIE 1931 standard. The AS7264N supplements that with two additional blue light filters, providing the capability to accurately measure the intensity of blue light at both the 440nm and 490nm wavelengths.

The small, low-cost, board-mounted AS7264N allows the implementation of novel light control functions in luminaires, displays, and smart building automation or management systems. By incorporating an AS7264N into their product, lighting and building automation sensing solution manufacturers are able to deliver real-time smart color monitoring to measure and respond to end-users' exposure to blue light wavelengths.

Like other members of the AS72xx series, the AS7264N provides easy-to-use digital color measurement outputs over an I2C interface. The device's silicon interference filters, which feature minimal drift over time and temperature, enable lifetime end-device calibration. Programmable on-chip LED drivers enable direct control of synchronized electronic shutter functionality.

"With true color sensing and precise spectral measurements at wavelengths with active photobiological influence, the AS7264N serves a wide range of applications including ambient light characterization and light exposure data collection for commercial, residential, and industrial lighting applications. This solution will help manufacturers get to market quickly with applications that address the interaction between light and human health," said Tom Griffiths, Senior Marketing Manager for Lighting and Spectral Sensors at ams.

The AS7264N is available for sampling. Unit pricing is $4.50 in quantities of 1,000 units. An evaluation board for the AS7264N color sensor is available from the ams ICdirect online store. For sample requests and more technical information, go to www.ams.com/Spectral-Sensing/AS7264

