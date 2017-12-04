Kulicke Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that its Dutch entity, Kulicke & Soffa Netherlands B.V., has been recognized with the prestigious 'Best Customer' Award by Link Magazine in collaboration with ING Bank and software developer ISAH.

Of the total 503 nominations to the 2017 Dutch Industrial Supplier Customer Awards (DISCA), 243 companies were nominated to the Best Customer category. Kulicke Soffa Netherlands B.V. received the top category accolade following a rigorous round of evaluation, including the company's openness about cost, price and forecast. Suppliers valued K&S for its willingness to share technology knowledge and trust while advocating suppliers' competencies. Most importantly, the Company encourages a close partnership environment between suppliers and customers.

"We are proud to be a strategic supplier to K&S. We have worked diligently with K&S to deliver quality and cost competitive solutions. As a recognition to our highly valued customer, we nominated and pitched K&S for the award," said Hans Moonen, Manager at Sioux.

Miel Ramselaar, Kulicke Soffa's Director of Supply Chain Operations, commented, "We are delighted to be chosen as the Best Customer and deeply value the close partnership with Sioux, as well as the relations with many of our other supportive suppliers and partners. We will continue to work towards bringing innovative solutions to our customers."

About Kulicke Soffa

Kulicke Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. (www.kns.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171204005478/en/

Contacts:

Kulicke Soffa Industries, Inc.

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

F: +65-6880-9580

msim@kns.com

or

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations Strategic Initiatives

P: +1-215-784-7500

F: +1-215-784-6180

investor@kns.com