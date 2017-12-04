Simplified cloud-based collaboration for multinationals, which supports digital transformation

Cisco Spark by Orange Open Labs enables agile business through innovation and integration

Orange Business Services has registered more than 200,000 user subscriptions for Cisco Spark and hundreds of the popular Spark Boards for more than 20 multinational enterprise customers, and the momentum is accelerating.

Cisco Spark by Orange satisfies a growing user demand for a single, simple, secure and collaborative mobile workspace. However, Cisco Spark by Orange is more than just a cloud collaboration platform, it is an enabler for enterprise digitization.

Custom-made innovation

As part of this initiative, Orange has opened Cisco Spark by Orange Open Labs. This network of labs provides a global mix of physical and virtual resources, which is designed to provide a dedicated space for innovation and development.

At the labs, customers can integrate collaboration, connectivity, bot development and application integrations with the Cisco Spark API catalog. The labs provide a live software and API development environment between Cisco Spark and third-party applications. Enterprises will be able to develop specific apps leveraging Cisco Spark by Orange APIs and integrate them smoothly into their business processes, maximizing efficiency and resources.

A use case example could include creating a bot for bank customers, enabling them to pick up personal finance documents in a secure Spark space or creating a Spark space for specific customers where diverse teams from sales to marketing and customer service can access documents, chat or video conference with experts.

Collaboration made simple

Cisco Spark by Orange provides team messaging, voice and video calling, online meetings, white board capabilities and a robust set of application programming interfaces (API) for workflow optimization across multiple enterprise applications.

Orange customers include a global mining company that is using Cisco Spark with WebEx and Spark Boards to enable collaboration across the globe. The solution features 24/7 support and seamless integration with its existing service management. It has enabled the enterprise to reduce costs worldwide using toll-free numbers and competitive rates on call back, while boosting end-user productivity.

"Customers are asking for single-vendor collaboration solutions that help them improve productivity and outpace the competition, and that's what we are delivering with Cisco Spark by Orange. With this solution our co-innovation capability is well supported by our Open Lab initiative," said André Smit, vice president Global Collaboration Sales at Cisco.

"Through the new Cisco Spark features, we are convinced that we can now offer a fully collaborative suite which fulfills all the digital transformation workspace promises. The proof is in the fact that our multinational customers are already jumping on board. As even further validation, Orange Business Services was recently positioned as a Leader in Gartner's latest global Magic Quadrant for UCaaS," explains Vannina Kellershohn, vice president Universal Unified Communications Business Unit at Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 269 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

