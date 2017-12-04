International Cannabrands Inc.: JUJU Royal Named in Maricann's Product Strategy for LOI with ABLE BC

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / International Cannabrands Inc. (formerly, GEA Technologies Ltd.) (CSE:JUJU.A) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the Maricann Group Inc. (CSE: MARI, OTCQB: MRRCF, Frankfurt: 75M) ("Maricann") announced JuJu Royal™ will be among its stable of products for distribution pursuant to a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with the Alliance of Beverage Licensees ("ABLE BC"). ABLE BC is the advocacy organization representing British Columbia's private liquor industry. The LOI outlines a proposed relationship between ABLE BC and Maricann for, among other things, the supply of Maricann products, including JuJu Royal, to the distribution channels of ABLE BC's 1,000 members.

The Company announced its arrangement with Maricann in October, where Maricann has the exclusive right to cultivate, extract and distribute in Canada the JuJu Royal line of products that are currently offered in the United States. See the joint press release dated October 5, 2017, for additional information.

Jeffrey Britz, the International Cannabrand's CEO commented, "Maricann is known for its quality, differentiated products, unparalleled reputation and established customer base. We couldn't be happier with our choice of partner for distribution of JuJu Royal in Canada."

ABLE and Maricann will now work towards the negotiation and execution of the definitive agreements to document the relationship proposed in the LOI. The LOI does not set forth any specific amounts to be supplied or purchased. Furthermore the timeline for the development of the formal agreement will depend, in part, on the timing of the implementation of regulations relating to the sale of recreational marijuana in Canada. For more information see Maricann's press release dated November 30, 2017.

About Maricann:

Maricann, which has federal licenses in Canada to cultivate, extract, formulate and distribute cannabis, is rapidly expanding its Canadian production, based in Norfolk County, Ontario, adding 22,245 kg of annual production of dry flower to come online in Q2 2018, with additional production planned. Maricann is focused on expanding capacity in a truly differentiated product offering, in support of its previously announced joint pharmacy initiative and future global export opportunities. For more information about Maricann, please visit its website at www.maricann.com.

About International Cannabrands:

International Cannabrands acquired the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu Royal brand to educate people about the natural connection between Julian Marley, Rastafarian culture, reggae music, and marijuana. International Cannabrands generates revenue from licensing brands to growers, edible manufacturers, oil extractors, producers of ancillary products and apparel in the United States where cannabis has been legalized at the state level, as well as products containing CBD in the US and internationally. Select JuJu Royal products are available in California, Washington, Colorado and Puerto Rico with CBD-only products available in the U.K., the birthplace of Julian Marley. The Company is looking to expand JuJu Royal into Nevada in the near future. The Company believes as the market becomes saturated with products varying in potency and quality, that the branded products will rise to the top and the Company intends to exploit all opportunities available to realize the full value of the Julian Marley brand and to attract other brands.

About JuJu Royal:

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs using the best solventless technology. One percent of proceeds are distributed for the benefit of veterans using cannabis through the Weed for Warriors Project. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net. International Cannabrands is continuing to work with Julian Marley to identify and develop future strains of marijuana that meet Julian's exacting standards. The Company is continuing to conduct research and development with certain origin genetics to produce additional signature Julian Marley strains for the JuJu Royal Premium Marijuana collection. The intent is to make these strains available to dispensaries and caregivers on a worldwide basis where it is legal.

