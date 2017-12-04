Global Military and Defense Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market 2014-2017 & Projections to 2025

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Military and Defense: Global Market 2017-2025 by Vehicle Type, System Component, Propulsion System and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cumulative Capex of global military and defense UUVs is expected to reach $13.6 billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial rising adoption of ROVs and AUVs in military and defense activities.

Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), sometimes known as underwater drones, are any vehicles that are able to operate underwater without a human occupant. These vehicles may be divided into two categories, remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), which are controlled by a remote human operator, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), which operate independently of direct human input.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Based on vehicle type, the global military and defense UUV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025:

ROVs

AUVs

Based on system component, the global military and defense UUV market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025:

Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)

Software System

Operation and Service

Based on propulsion system, the global military and defense UUV market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025:

Electric System

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Analysis of Global Market by Vehicle Type

3.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

3.2 ROVs for Military and Defense: Global Market 2014-2025

3.3 AUVs for Military and Defense: Global Market 2014-2025



4 Analysis of Global Market by System Component

4.1 Market Overview by System Component

4.2 UUV Hardware Market 2014-2025

4.2.1 Imaging System

4.2.2 Sensors and Automation Systems

4.2.3 Steering and Positioning

4.2.4 Navigation System

4.2.5 Energy and Propulsion

4.2.6 Other Hardware Components

4.3 UUV Software Market 2014-2025

4.4 UUV Operation and Service Market 2014-2025



5 Analysis of Global Market by Propulsion System

5.1 Market Overview by Propulsion System

5.2 Mechanical System

5.3 Electric System

5.4 Other Systems



6 Analysis of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2016-2025

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025

6.3 European Market 2014-2025

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025

6.6 Africa Market 2014-2025

6.7 Middle East Market 2014-2025



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Global Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Boston Engineering

ECA Group

General Dynamics Mission Systems

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hd3ftq/unmanned





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716