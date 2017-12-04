Global Military and Defense Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market 2014-2017 & Projections to 2025

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Military and Defense: Global Market 2017-2025 by Vehicle Type, System Component, Propulsion System and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The cumulative Capex of global military and defense UUVs is expected to reach $13.6 billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial rising adoption of ROVs and AUVs in military and defense activities.
Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), sometimes known as underwater drones, are any vehicles that are able to operate underwater without a human occupant. These vehicles may be divided into two categories, remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), which are controlled by a remote human operator, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), which operate independently of direct human input.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
Based on vehicle type, the global military and defense UUV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025:
- ROVs
- AUVs
Based on system component, the global military and defense UUV market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025:
- Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)
- Software System
- Operation and Service
Based on propulsion system, the global military and defense UUV market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025:
- Electric System
- Mechanical System
- Hybrid System
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hd3ftq/unmanned
