

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), a discount and closeout retailer, said that David Campisi, its president and CEO, took medical leave after he was hospitalized on Friday, December 1, shortly after the company's third-quarter earnings call. Campisi is now recuperating at home.



In connection with Campisi's temporary leave of absence, the Big Lots Board of Directors has assigned Campisi's executive responsibilities to Lisa Bachmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising & Operating Officer, and Timothy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative & Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Bachmann and Johnson will continue to work closely with the other members of the company's Executive Leadership Team or ELT and the board during Campisi's medical leave.



In addition, James Chambers, the company's non-executive chair of the Board, intends to spend additional time in Columbus with the leadership team during the duration of the medical leave.



