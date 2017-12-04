PCG Advisory Group Announces CEO Jeff Ramson, to Participate on "How Blockchains Will Revolutionize Our Daily Lives" Panel at 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Eleven PCG Clients Presenting at Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / PCG Advisory Group (PCG), a leading, New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, announced today that Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO, will be sitting on the "How Blockchains Will Revolutionize Our Daily Lives" panel at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place on December 5th -7th, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, Los Angeles, CA.

The panel is taking place on Monday, December 4, 2017, at 5:45 pm PT and is being moderated by Panna Sharma, CEO, Cancer Genetics, Inc. Other panelists in addition to Jeff Ramson include Chris Miglino, CEO, Social Reality Inc. (SRAX); Ron Levy, Co-Founder and COO, The Crypto Company; Jeremy Glaser, Partner, Mintz Levin and Grant Fundo, Partner, Goodwin Procter, LLP.

"The LD Micro Main Event brings together investors and leading companies to explore opportunities and trends in the small and micro-cap space. We look forward to participating on this important panel with our esteemed colleagues as we are a strong proponent of blockchain technology, which will come to impact everyone's daily life," said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group. "Although blockchain technology is still in the early stages of widespread adoption, the sector is attracting significant interest in the investment community. PCG has a focused blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies practice with a growing roster of clients which we're pleased are among the firm's eleven clients who will be presenting at the conference."

About LD MICRO:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

ABOUT PCG ADVISORY GROUP:

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory Group is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for small and micro cap emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech, technology and emerging growth companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, through the use of unique online marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

