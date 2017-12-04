Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on November 30, 2017, Steinert US commissioning personnel handed over the KSS100 X-Ray Transmissive "Ore-Sorter" to Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, in a fully operational state at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

Before handing over the Ore-Sorter to Bayhorse, Steinert US personnel conducted their standard "on-site" comprehensive pre-commissioning tests. The final step was installing the three ore-sorting algorithms that were developed from Bayhorse mineralized material shipped to the Steinert US test facility at Walton, Kentucky, USA in May of this year. (See NR BHS2017-14)



